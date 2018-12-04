Family, friends believe bodies found in car are missing Olivette couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. – Family and friends believe two bodies found in St. Louis County are those of a missing Olivette couple. One of the victims was a mother of two.

The bodies of the man and woman were found inside a car Monday afternoon in North Riverfront Park. Police said they have more questions than answers at the moment.

Family members said St. Louis County police informed them the two people inside the car was the missing couple from Olivette.

Olivette police had been searching for 43-year-old Michele Laws and 47-year-old Igor Zhukov since last Thursday. They were last seen at the QuikTrip at Interstate 270 and Lilac, which is not too far from where police found the car.

Family members said the couple was out buying and selling expensive phones off the internet when they disappeared, something the family said was not safe.

The family believes the couple may have been robbed.

Police said they’ll be reviewing hours of surveillance footage from the QuikTrip.

As of 4 p.m., police have not confirmed the victims’ identities. That information is likely to be released once the autopsies are completed.