Cold case solved: Men arrested in 14-year-old Lincoln County murder

TROY, Mo. – Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have solved a 14-year-old cold case.

Approximately 18 months ago, Sheriff John Cottle assigned a cold case detective the murder of Byron Owens.

Owens was shot five times and killed near Truxton in 2004.

On Tuesday, detectives acquired first-degree warrants for 57-year-old Daniel Russell and 36-year-old Joseph Harrell.

Russell, who was due to be released from prison Tuesday, was apprehended earlier in the morning. Harrell was arrested at his home in Warrenton.