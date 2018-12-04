× Canned Tuna companies are blaming millennials for decline in sales

ST. LOUIS – Millennials are accused of killing canned tuna but the industry is staging a comeback.

Tuna consumption has dropped 40 percent in the last 30 years. Millennials are blamed for apparently not knowing how to use a can opener.

In the past, fear of mercury poisoning, the death of dolphins and price fixing tarnished the industry.

Big tuna companies are now repackaging the fish, adding spicy flavors and some are including crackers and forks.