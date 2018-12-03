× Women steal $500 in Christmas decorations from Town and Country store

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Police in Town and Country are looking for two women who stole $500 worth of Christmas decorations from a local At Home store.

According to Detective Chris Hunt, Town and Country Police Department, the theft occurred October 26 at the At Home located in the Manchester Meadows Shopping Center.

The first suspect was described as a heavy-set woman with long, black hair; wearing red athletic-style clothing with a white stripe; a camouflage jacket; and black and white shoes. Police said the second suspect was thin with long, black hair, wearing a green coat, blue jeans, and black fur boots.

Hunt said the two women are believed to be behind thefts at other At Home stores across the St. Louis area.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities or whereabouts is asked to contact the Town and Country Police Department at 314-587-2886.