Video gaming is becoming an official sport at some schools

ST. LOUIS- Parents might want to think twice before letting their kids play fewer video games.

High schools are turning video games into an official after-school sport. The University of Utah has already put together a team but schools across Arizona are about to kick off an “E-Sports league.”

It’s being run by Arizona’s governing body for high school sports. E-Sports tournaments are gaining widespread popularity now that some universities are even offering scholarships.