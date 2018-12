Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- A new study shows rise in meth abuse among pregnant women.

This disturbing trend became aware of by researchers who looked at hospital discharge records.

The researchers found out that methamphetamine use increased in pregnancies after 2008. By 2015, researchers found meth use affected 82-thousand pregnancies. Mostly in the South, Midwest, and West regions.

Using meth cannot only lead to heart failure, strokes but during a pregnancy it can lead to eclampsia.