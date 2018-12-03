Police investigating theft at quick cash store

SUNSET HILLS, MO – The Sunset Hills Police Department is investigating a theft from a Community Quick Cash located at 10214 Watson Road Monday at 2 pm. Police say the male suspect walked into the store and demanded money.

He’s described as 35 to 40 years old, has a mustache, and is around 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket with the words ROCAWEAR across the back, a black knitted cap with a bill, dark colored pants, and dark colored shoes with white soles.

The suspect fled the area with an undetermined amount of cash in a black Nissan Sentra 4-door sedan missing the right front hubcap eastbound on Watson Road.

The jacket and cap were later recovered behind a nearby business.

If you have information on this theft or suspect, please call the Sunset Hills Police Department at 314-849-4400.