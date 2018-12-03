Person struck, killed after police pursuit on I-70 near Cave Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, Mo. - A police pursuit ends in St. Peter’s with one woman dead after she tried to run across the highway to flee from police.

Police identified the person who was struck and killed as 40-year-old Cayce Wilson from Troy Missouri.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol around 1:45 A.M. on Monday Wilson pulled in front of a Moscow Mills police officer and then slammed on her breaks. The officer tried to pull Wilson over and a police pursuit began eastbound on I-70.

St. Charles County police joined Moscow Mills in the case.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol right before the Cave Springs exit Wilson stopped her vehicle on the highway, got out, jumped over the median and tried to run across the westbound lanes of I-70. That’s when Wilson was struck by a vehicle.

The highway was closed for a few hours and re-construction teams were on scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Wilson was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.