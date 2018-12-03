× Man fires gun at St. Peters Popeye’s employee

ST. PETERS, Mo. – A man fired a gun at an employee of a St. Peters Popeye’s location after being told the restaurant couldn’t complete his order.

According to Officer Melissa Doss, a spokeswoman for the St. Peters Police Department, the incident unfolded December 2 just before 10 p.m. at the Popeye’s on Jungermann Road.

Police said the shooter pulled into the drive-thru line at the Popeye’s at 9:50 p.m. and attempted to place an order. An employee told the man they wouldn’t be able to complete his order because the kitchen had closed for the evening.

The suspect got agitated and cursed at the employee, prompting a second employee to come outside and confront the man, Doss said. The two got into an argument and the suspect drove off.

Less than a minute later, the suspect drove back to the Popeye’s parking lot and fired at the employee who was still standing outside.

The employee was not injured and fled inside the restaurant. The suspect sped away.

Police described the suspect as a bald-headed African-American man, 25 to 35 years of age, approximately 6’ tall and weighing 320 pounds, wearing a red shirt, and blue jean shorts.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a newer model Dodge extended cab truck, red/maroon in color, with chrome step rails along the side. The truck bed appears to be covered with a red vinyl-type of material.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is encouraged to contact the St. Peters Police Department at 636-278-2244 (x3540) or its anonymous tip line at 636-278-1000.