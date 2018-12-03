Bodies found in North Riverfront Park; Olivette police believe they’re missing couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The bodies of a man and woman were discovered in a north St. Louis neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The bodies were located around 2:35 p.m. inside a vehicle near the intersection of Bluff and Riverview drives. The St. Louis County Police Department was contacted about 40 minutes later.

Olivette police told reporter Ayesha Khan they believe the bodies are 47-year-old Igor Zhukov and 43-year-old Michele Laws. Zhukov and Laws had been missing since 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 29.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.