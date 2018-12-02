UMSL Star Student: Sarah Vreeland from Kirkwood High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, MO - Sarah Vreeland has been cheerleading for over 11 years, a sport she competes with for her local gym, Platinum Athletics. She says cheerleading has taught her how to stay focused on her goals, and one of her goals is to do well in school. Sarah recently achieved a 33 on her ACT, she’s a National Honor Society member, Junior coach at her gym and excels in all her sports at Kirkwood High School.

Cheerleading is her love having competed in WUCT competition placing in Top 10, National Merit Semi-Finalist. Her team qualified for the nationals three times and placed 15th in the nation. Sarah gives back to her community participating in the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Walk every year and regularly volunteers around Kirkwood.

Congrats to Sarah! She’s our UMSL Star Student of the Month for November 2018.

To nominate a Junior or Senior student-athlete for consideration, click here.