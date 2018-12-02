On Sunday Sports Extra, St. Louis Ambush Head Coach Hewerton Moreira and Defenseman Chris Doc Mattingly stopped by to talk KPLR 11 Sports Director Rich Gould about the Ambush’s season and soccer in the St. Louis Area.
Sunday Sports Extra: St. Louis Ambush
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Blues broadcaster Joey Vitale
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Ron Jacober
-
Sunday Sports Extra: SLU Women’s Soccer
-
Sunday Sports Extra: High School state semifinals and finals
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Deer hunting season
-
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Earl Austin, Jr. on Mizzou and Billiken basketball
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Schutt Sports discusses safety improvements of football helmets
-
Bommarito Game of the Week: Belleville West vs. Belleville East
-
Bommarito Game of the Week: Ritenour vs. Hazelwood Central
-
Major winter storm brings heavy snow, high wind to Midwest
-
-
Fox 2’s Elliot Davis receives award from St. Louis Fire Department
-
Disabled athletes celebrated at local sports extravaganza
-
Former NFL player Samkon Gado in medical school in St. Louis