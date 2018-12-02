Sunday Sports Extra: St. Louis Ambush

Posted 9:36 pm, December 2, 2018

On Sunday Sports Extra, St. Louis Ambush Head Coach Hewerton Moreira and Defenseman Chris Doc Mattingly stopped by to talk KPLR 11 Sports Director Rich Gould about the Ambush’s season and soccer in the St. Louis Area.