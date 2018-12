ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in north St. Louis. The homicide occurred around 3:15 pm Sunday afternoon in the 4200 block of Natural Bridge in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Police say the victim, in his 30’s died after being transported to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information related to the homicide, please call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.