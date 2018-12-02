× Endangered Person Advisory for 12-year-old female

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Destinee Purnell for an incident that occurred at 1101 Reale Avenue in St. Louis at 12:25 a.m. Saturday.

Purnell is a 12-year-old black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, medium complexion and was last seen wearing a green jacket, pink shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Purnell left the residence on foot after having an argument with her mother. Purnell suffers from severe asthma and requires an EPI pen and pills, which she did not take with her.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.