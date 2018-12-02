Authorities in Franklin County on the lookout for missing 12-year-old

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old girl. Rayden Beaver was last seen Sunday evening around 5:45 pm at a residence off East Springfield in Sullivan Missouri.

She is 5 feet tall, 95 pounds, with blonde shoulder-length hair worn in a ponytail. Her eyes are blue and she was wearing a white hoodie with camo in the front, black leggings, multi-colored socks, and no shoes.

If you have seen or know of Rayden’s whereabouts, please call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 636-583-2560 ext. 3.