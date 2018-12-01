Police seek public’s help to find missing Olivette couple

OLIVETTE, MO – The Olivette Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing couple.

Police say 47-year-old Igor Zhukov and 43-year-old Michele Laws have been missing since 2:30 pm Saturday, December 1, 2018.

Zhukov is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 220 pounds, blue eyes and bald. He was last seen wearing black pants and a dark jacket. Ms. Laws is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds, with blues eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing an orange, silky shirt and light-colored jeans.

The couple drives a dark-colored Nissan Sentra, with Missouri license plate SM1R5N. The vehicle has 2 stickers on the trunk. One says, “Old Bohomme Elementary”. The other, “DaySpring Arts and Education”.

If you have seen or know of the whereabouts of Igor Zhukov or Michele Laws, please call 911 or the Olivette Police Department at 314-645-3000 or their crime tip hotline at 314-983-5252.