Police called to Galleria parking garage for shots fired

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO - The Richmond Heights Police Department is investigating a report for shots fired in the galleria parking garage. The call came in around 6 pm, and officers from the surrounding area responded to the call.

According to police officer responded to the second level of the garaged and secured the scene. No one was injured and police are still investigating the circumstances of the report.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that there is n threat to anyone at this time.