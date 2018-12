× New KFC offers free chicken for a year to first 50 customers

ST. LOUIS- It is the grand opening for the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Festus and they are giving away free chicken for a year to the first 50 customers.

People have been camping out since 11 p.m. last night and the line is wrapped around the building.

KFC Festus

1199 Shapiro Dr.

Festus, MO 63028