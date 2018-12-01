Highs winds and tornadoes leave a path of destruction in central and southern Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAUNTON, IL – The threat for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms has ended in central and southern Illinois, but not before multiple tornadoes touchdown producing various degrees of damage from near Staunton, IL, up north along I-55 through Mount Olive and Litchfield.

The Christian County Illinois Emergency Management says the city of Taylorville was hit hard by Saturday evenings storm. The Taylorville Fire Department along with outside EMS crews are trying to clear large debris in the area to reach people trapped in homes. An official with the agency, Mike Crews says multiple calls for help have been received from the public for aid and assistance. He also said downed power lines and damage from high winds are hampering rescue efforts.

FOX 2/KPLR 11 has received many viewer photos and videos. We have a crew in the area now collecting information about specific damage. If you have information and/or pictures you would like to share please do so below. We also know at least one tornado crossed I-55 as our traffic mapping software indicated traffic was stopped at multiple locations well after the storm hit.

At this point, we do not have any confirmed reports of injuries but there is damage scattered along I-55.

Stay tuned for a complete update on Fox 2 news with a complete wrap up of today's events with Angela Hutti tonight at 9pm.