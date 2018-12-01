× Barricaded suspect taken into custody in Velda City

VELDA CITY, MO – The Velda City Police Department along with other police agencies in north St. Louis County had closed Glenmore Avenue in the city Saturday night. The closure was due to an armed barricaded suspect in a home.

A tactical operations teams from the St. Louis County Police department was sent to the area to assist local law enforcement units on the scene.

Just for before 10 pm the suspect was taken into custody without incident.