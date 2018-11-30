Weather Kid of the Week: Lane Derner

Posted 5:10 pm, November 30, 2018, by , Updated at 08:03PM, December 7, 2018

Lane Derner

Lane Derner is a 6th grader at the Lead School in O’Fallon. According to his mother, Lane has always enjoyed watching the weather on TV and checking the weather apps on his mother’s phone. Lane says when he grows up, he wants to be a meteorologist. Lane is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.