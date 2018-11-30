Lane Derner is a 6th grader at the Lead School in O’Fallon. According to his mother, Lane has always enjoyed watching the weather on TV and checking the weather apps on his mother’s phone. Lane says when he grows up, he wants to be a meteorologist. Lane is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
Weather Kid of the Week: Lane Derner
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Kamden Korte
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Seth Bender
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Hailey Ott
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Cadence Keplar
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Aanya Handa
-
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Hunter Hilson
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Abigail Doering
-
Heaviest snowfall in Wright City, Missouri
-
“He was acting psychotic” – Man describes alleged Catholic Store killer’s rage during October encounter
-
Construction starts Monday in passenger pickup zones at Lambert Airport
-
-
Eastbound I-64 at Jefferson closed through the weekend
-
Video shows police cruiser taking up two lanes on the interstate
-
Video shows police cruiser taking up two lanes on the interstate