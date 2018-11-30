Serial killer confesses to 90 murders including two in the Metro area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who may be among one of the most prolific serial killers in US history has tied himself to two murders in the Metro area.

The 78-years-old is already spending the rest of his life behind bars in Texas. Initially arrested for a narcotics charge 2012, DNA then linked Little three unsolved homicide from the 80’s.

In an interview with FBI agents, Little confessed to 90 murders. The killings spanned across the country from Florida to California between 1970 and 2005. So far investigators have been able to confirm 34 of the confessed killings. Little targeted marginalized and vulnerable women who were often involved in prostitution.

According to the FBI Little confessed to killing a 26-year-old black female in Granite City Illinois sometime between 1976 and 1979. He said he met her in St. Louis and the victim possibly went by the name “Jo.”

Little also confessed to killing another black female in East St. Louis during that same time period. He said he also met her in St. Louis.

These two local confessions have not been corroborated by law enforcement, but the FBI said so far none of the information Little has given them has been disproven.

Little has spent jail time in Missouri for assault. According to court records in 1976, he approached a woman from behind in Sunset Hills. He choked her with el electrical cord, threw her in his car and raped her. The women ran from Little after he fell asleep.

Little was found guilty of assault with intent to ravish-rape. He was sentenced to three months in the county jail.