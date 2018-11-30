Fast-moving fire heavily damages home in Shiloh, IL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHILOH, Ill. – A fast-moving fire heavily damaged a two and a half story house on Linden Drive near Lebanon Avenue early Friday morning.

The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at about 4:30 a.m. Friday. The homeowner did not want to go on camera but told FOX 2 that he and his wife were asleep in the first-floor bedroom when they heard an explosion. After the explosion, they heard a police officer knocking on their front door telling them to get out.

The couple was not physically hurt. The owner said he’s been living in the home for 28 years and it was destroyed in 25 minutes. The flames gutted the interior and heavily damaged the exterior. The roof is completely gone. Two cars in the garage were lost and two other vehicles were damaged.

The fire is believed to have started on the second floor or in the attic.

Chief Claxton says the Illinois Fire Marshall is also investigating the fire. There is no word on the cause of the fire.