DEA announces 4 arrests in fentanyl, meth ring

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Back in September, FOX 2 reported on a drug raid in St. Charles. Something didn’t seem right at the scene of the raid and FOX 2 crews said something to police. Now, four more individuals have been arrested.

Eric White and Derrick Mitchell were both arrested in the St. Louis area and have been accused of conspiracy to possess and distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Authorities say they`re part of the same conspiracy that led to the arrests of Ruben Lopez and Jonathan Aguilar in St. Charles in September.

“Today we believe we shut down a method - a stream of dangerous drugs to the streets of the St. Louis metropolitan area,” said Special Agent in Charge William Callahan of the St. Louis DEA.

It came about in part, because the day after a raid of Aguilar`s condo in St. Charles, FOX 2 crews noticed a box on the front porch mailed from California. The box seemed similar to boxes also sent from California to the same address that federal investigators intercepted; boxes they say contained two kilos of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opiate that is more powerful and deadlier than heroin. Authorities now tell FOX 2 that box we saw contained up to another kilo of fentanyl. The three boxes combined potentially containing more than 2 million doses and bringing more than $20 million on the street.

Two more suspects, Jackson Uvalle and Luis Piril, were arrested simultaneously in Los Angeles. They face the same charges as White and Mitchell.

In a separate case, Christropher Bryant and Kelvis Smith were arrested Friday in the St. Louis area. They’re accused of cocaine distribution. Along with the drugs, authorities say they seized four guns including an assault rifle.

“This case is a clear example of the violence associated with drug trafficking,” Callahan said.

All six suspects arrested in these two separate cases today remain in custody and face 10 years to life in prison, if convicted.