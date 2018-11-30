Collinsville teacher wins $500 for her dedication to students, fellow educators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A teacher in Collinsville, Ill., has won $500 from Weber Chevrolet for the dedication she’s shown to her school district.

Stephanie Pulse teaches grades 1 through 4 at Summit Elementary School, of the Collinsville Community Unit School District #10. Stephanie has exhibited a tremendous amount of support to the children at Summit Elementary; recently, she even dropped off school supplies at the homes of students and their siblings.

Not only does Stephanie form close bonds with her students, but she also serves as the only dual member of the district’s general education curriculum council and special education curriculum council.

After analyzing test score data and researching numerous core reading programs, she helped implement the district-adopted reading program for all classrooms. In addition, she oversees the enrollment, teaching staff and curriculum of a neighboring school’s evening tutoring program.

“Stephanie’s heart is in education, and her love of children is genuine and (is) the basis for all of her actions and decisions,” Dr. Julie Haake, the principal of Summit Elementary School, said.

Dr. Haake nominated Stephanie for KPLR’s Tools For Teachers award of $500 from Weber Chevrolet for the month of November.

Both Julie and Stephanie joined KPLR 11 Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 so that Stephanie could receive her check.

