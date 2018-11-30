Charges filed in the death of baby found in rural Green County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – An Alton mother has been charged after her baby’s body was found buried in a wooded area in Greene County.

22-year-old Jamia Ellis was charged with two counts of First Degree Murder and one count of Concealment of a Homicidal Death.

According to police, Ellis "knowingly and without legal justification caused blunt force trauma to a minor, knowing said acts could cause the death".

Her male acquaintance 34-year-old Ryan Wheeler was charged with one count of Concealment of a Homicidal Death.

The disturbing discovery was made in woods behind a home in the 100 block East Cemetery Road in Greene County, Illinois.

The child was discovered in a shallow grave.

Ellis’ bond was set at $1.5 million and Wheeler’s bond was set at $50,000. Both are currently in custody of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.