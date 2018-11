× Boil order issued for portion of University City

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo – Missouri American Water has isssuded a boil water advisory for a portion of University City.

Those affected live near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Julian Avenue.

Customers should bring water to a boil for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Tap water is okay for washing and bathing.

Boil water advisories can last 48-72 hours.

