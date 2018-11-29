× Webster University encourages everyone to know their HIV status with free testing

ST. LOUIS – Access to confidential HIV testing is essential and many people only get tested after becoming ill and symptomatic.

As apart of Annual Worlds Aids Day, Webster University is teaming up with St. Louis County Health Department to offer free HIV Aids testing and counseling from noon to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 29.

The screening will be held in Webster’s Browning Hall building and only take about 15 to 20 minutes.

There are almost 12,000 people living with HIV in Missouri, meanwhile, more than 35,000 are living with the virus in Illinois. However, over the last 10 years, the number of cases has decreased in Missouri.

According to recent studies, the ratio of people living with HIV in Missouri is the following:

St. Louis City 1,100 out of every 100,000

St. Louis County 267 out of every 100,000

Metro East 406 out of every 100,000

Two additional screenings are scheduled for Friday, November 30 at North Central Community Health Center on Jennings Station Road and at Skate King in Pine Lawn.

No appointments are needed to take part in this testing.