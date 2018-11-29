× UMSL cancels classes for Thursday due to water outage

ST. LOUIS- The University of Missouri St. Louis (UMSL) is closed until further notice due to a water outage.

The university made the announcement Thursday morning and said crews were working on repair efforts. They also stated that provisions were being made for the residence halls.

All classes and on-campus activities are also canceled.

UMSL is urging students to check their website for information about the Touhill Performing Arts Center and the Department of Athletics.