× St. Charles County holds 5th annual Teen Drug Summit

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Stopping the heroin epidemic takes center stage November 29 in St. Charles County.

The St. Charles County prosecutor is teaming up with the Drug Task Force at the 5th Annual Teen Drug Summit. They have formed a coalition called Crush; Community Resources United To Stop Heroin.

About 400 middle school students in St. Charles will hear from former heroin addicts and undercover drug enforcement officers.

The summit is Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at Calvary Church on Mid Rivers Mall Drive.