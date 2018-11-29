St. Ann woman found dead on apartment roof

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ANN, Mo. - A woman is dead after being discovered on the roof of her apartment complex. Police said they think Ambien might have played a role in the senior citizen's death at the Santa Ana Apartments in St. Ann.

Police said there is no rooftop access at the apartment for guests but because of some construction that was underway, the woman was able to access the roof through a door that is typically locked. They said they believe the woman took more Ambien than she was prescribed and was sleepwalking through the apartment building.

Police said because of the cold temperatures and high wind gusts on Monday night, the woman might have died from hypothermia. However, investigators are still waiting on the medical examiner's report. They said they do not suspect foul play.

FOX 2 asked a spokesperson for the property manager why the door would have been unlocked and we are waiting for a response.