Mother at home with 15-month-old catches man peeping through living room windows

Tampa Police said it is investigating after a mother said a man was peeping through the windows of her apartment.

It happened Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment on North A Street in Tampa.

“I honestly feel completely violated. I’ve never felt like this in my entire life,” said the young mother, who was at home with her 15-month-old infant at the time.

The young mother said she is nervous after the incident. She asked us not to use her name.

The incident was caught on home security cameras. The video shows a man crouching down and looking into her living room windows. The windows have a line of sight into the woman’s bedroom.

“The window was just up a tiny bit from the bottom. He was like looking under and inside. I was in my bedroom,” said the young mother.

At first, she thought the man was attempting to break into her house. When she reviewed the security cameras, it appears he is touching himself. Once he notices a camera, he takes off.

“I think I’m still in shock. I don’t think I’ve really wrapped my head around the fact that someone was actually doing that outside my house last night,” she said.

She said she shared the video with her neighbors, but no one can identify the man.

The couple has filed a police report.