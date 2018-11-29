Four St. Louis police officers indicted for beating undercover officer during Stockley protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A federal grand jury indicted four St. Louis police officers for civil rights violations and obstruction of justice and later lying to federal investigators, US Attorney Jeffrey Jensen said Thursday.

The indictment charges officers Dustin Boone, Bailey Colletta, Randy Hays, and Christopher Myers with felonies in the days and weeks following the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in a first-degree murder case for killing a drug suspect.

Boone, Colletta, Hays, and Myers were suspected of arresting and assaulting a fellow St. Louis officer who was working undercover during the protests in downtown St. Louis after Stockley's acquittal.

Prior to the decision in the Stockley case, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department assembled its Civil Disobedience Team (CDT), made up of more than 200 officers. The CDT was assigned with crowd control during the protests and to arrest people suspected of committing crimes.

The four defendants were assigned to the CDT.

According to court documents, Boone, Hays, and Myers used excessive force against the undercover officer, causing bodily harm to that officer. Prosecutors claim the three St. Louis officers conspired and agreed to mislead witnesses to prevent federal authorities from learning about their conduct.

Myers was also accused of destroying the undercover officer's cellphone in order to impede and influence the investigation.

Finally, Officer Colletta was charged with lying to the grand jury about the incident in an attempt to obstruct the case.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden released the following statement Thursday afternoon after the indictment was handed down:

Our Department solicited the assistance of the FBI after allegations surfaced that an undercover St. Louis City Police Officer was assaulted by other St. Louis City Police Officers during a night of civil unrest following the verdict in former Officer Jason Stockley’s case. A federal investigation was initiated, and our Department was fully cooperative. That investigation culminated this week with the announcement of indictments of those involved (listed below), who have been placed on administrative leave without pay. Dustin Boone, 35-year old, male, with 2-years of service

Bailey Colletta, 25-year old, female, with 1.5-years of service

Randy Hays, 31-year old, male, with 8-years of service

Christopher Myers, 27-year old, male, with 3-years of service I am deeply disappointed in the alleged actions of these individual officers; however, it is in no way reflective of the hard work and dedication exhibited by the men and women of our Department who serve the community on a daily basis with integrity and honor. Our officers must be held to the highest standard of professionalism, and I expect them to abide by the very same laws they are sworn to uphold, as they have an ethical obligation to the citizens of this community. I want to ensure the community that this Department will continue to be open, honest, and transparent in our commitment to make the City of St. Louis a safer place for all to live, work, and visit.

St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmy Edwards added:

"When a public safety employee acts outside the scope of their authority, it is imperative that they be held accountable to the fullest extent under the law. I believe the officers are outliers, that the charges are isolated, and not indicative of our police department."

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner released this statement:

