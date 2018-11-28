Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, MO - Ask most folks who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Chances are they`ll respond SpongeBob SquarePants.

“I feel if you were to pick a cartoon that most people have seen or know in this country that it`d definitely be Sponge Bob at this point,” says Logan Umbright, Animation student.

Seated in a half circle inside the Sverdrup building on the Webster University campus, these freshman animation students were presenting their handiwork Wednesday afternoon.

“What we`re doing right now is paper animation so we`re doing very traditional techniques right now,” says Umbright. “Then we`ll move next semester to the actual technology.”

The 2-d creations probably got their influence from the deep blue sea of SpongeBob Square Pants.

Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of the cartoon died Monday from ALS at the age of 57.

“Pretty much everything about it, unique animation, hilarious jokes, and just the concepts and characters,” says Ethan Moore, Animation student.

“Absolutely, the generation that`s coming through our ranks right now that`s one of the cartoons I hear a lot about,” says Chris Sagovac, Associate Professor Animation Webster University. “I tell them when they come here they get to use the software that they used to create SpongeBob made famous by SpongeBob.”

“I actually like it a lot more than what I`ve normally been used to,” says Rebecca Schildroth, Animation Student. “Not just the colors themselves but also the different shapes and volumes he uses that I thought was interesting.”

“I think my favorite thing about him was he was a marine biologist before he started animating,” says Moore. “So, he took what he knew and put it into his career.”

Many colorful careers in cartoons have begun at Webster University over the last 20 years.

From Frozen to Zootopia or Despicable Me.

Name an animated movie and chances are a Webster grad has worked on it.

Possibly because of what they soaked up while in school, or maybe from exploits of a character absorbent and yellow and porous is he.

“The creations that we all put out there are going to live on and make people happy,” says Sagovac. “They`re an extension of us.”