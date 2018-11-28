Normandy School District expands elementary schools to K-8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Changes are coming to the Normandy Schools Collaborative. The district announced it will close the Normandy seventh and eighth-grade center fall 2019.

Elementary schools will be expanded to include seventh and eighth grades and re-branded as Ele-Middle schools. The district also plans to re-open Bel-Nor School as a fifth Ele-Middle school.

School officials say they made the change after performance data showed academic progress stalled when many students reached middle school.

