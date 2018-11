× Murder suspect taken into custody for Normandy homicide

NORMANDY, MO – The Normandy Police Department has announced they have taken murder suspect Korrie D. Black into custody. Black was wanted for the murder of Gerrian Green on Saturday, November 24th in the 5800 block of Bermuda Road.

Black turned himself into the Normandy Police Department Wednesday.

He has been charged with murder first degree and armed criminal action.

Black is being held without bond.