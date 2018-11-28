× MLS soccer stadium gets unanimous aldermanic committee support

ST. LOUIS – The city’s hopes of landing an MLS team has taken one big step forward thanks to a unanimous vote by a St. Louis Board of Aldermen committee.

The board’s Housing and Urban Development Zone Committee voted 8-0 to provide tax breaks to the would-be owners of the soccer stadium in exchange for the ownership group to fully pay for construction of the facility.

The $250 million stadium would be located on land next to Union Station, which is being renovated into an aquarium.

The majority female-owned team, backed by the Taylor family, is behind this new plan for an MLS team after it died at the ballot box in 2017.