× Hazelwood teaching assistant charged with sexual assault of boy at school

FLORISSANT, MO – Deonte Taylor, 35, a teaching assistant in the Hazelwood School District has been charged with 3 counts of sodomy on a 7-year-old boy. The incident happened earlier this month (November 2018) at the Lusher Elementary School in Florissant.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Taylor allegedly took the child from his classroom to another classroom where he sexually assaulted the boy. DNA from Taylor was found on the boy’s body and clothing according to court documents.

Taylor is currently being in jail on a $250,000 cash only bond.