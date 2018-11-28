× Charges filed after fatal stabbing at Family Dollar

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 34-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing and killing a woman at a Family Dollar store in Breckenridge Hills.

According to a spokesperson for the Breckenridge Hills Police Department, the attack took place November 27 just before 11:15 a.m. in the 9700 block of St. Charles Rock Road.

Police said the victim, 65-year-old Marybeth Gaeng, was shopping in the store when another woman, Cameka Cathey, attacked and stabbed her in the head and face. Police said Cathey picked the knives up from a shelf in the store.

While employees were trying to help the victim, Cathey came back and stabbed the victim in the head again.

Gaeng was rushed to a hospital where she later passed away. Cathey was arrested a short time after the attack.

The victim and suspect didn’t know one another prior to the attack. Police believe Cathey chose her victim at random.

Cathey was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. She remains in custody at St. Louis County Jail without a bond.