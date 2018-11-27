Wife of suspected Catholic Supply killer tells neighbors she’s sorry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A neighbor of the suspected Catholic Supply killer Thomas Bruce says the suspect’s wife was shocked and sorry over the crime.

The neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said Bruce’s wife, Diane, came outside to tell several neighbors she’s “devastated and sorry about all of this.”

The person added that Diane said she was “sorry to everybody about this tragedy” and that she was in shock and having panic attacks.

The neighbor said Diane told them she first learned of her husband’s alleged crimes during the police raid and that when two black cars quickly pulled up she first thought she was about to be kidnapped.

St. Louis County police also returned to the Bruces' Imperial home on Monday and removed two boxes of evidence.