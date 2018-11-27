× SLPS participates in ‘Books with Badges’ program

ST. LOUIS – Some St. Louis Public School students will work with St. Louis police apart of the Books and Badges Program.

More than 300 students from Buder and Hickey Elementary Schools will meet with officers at the St. Louis Police Academy Tuesday morning.

The tutoring program allows police academy recruits to help students with reading and writing skills.

There goal is also to help improve the image of police in the community by presenting them as positive role models.