Proud to Serve: Local police officer nominated by her chief

ST. LOUIS - Katie Exline has been a police officer for 12 years.

Katie is a good “street cop,” diligently addressing suspicious activity, and a recipient of three Awards of Excellence while protecting the community. But Officer Exline also serves with compassion with the same proactive style.

She began seeing a homeless person on a regular basis while on patrol so she purchased him a meal and after learning his story, arranged social services in an attempt to give him a hand up to an independent lifestyle. She is a regular fixture at local schools, and recently arranged a special presentation for a student with a chronic illness, even visiting him in the hospital on her day off. And she is a big supporter of Camp Fury, serving as a counselor at the camp the past several years and showing young girls the potential of a career as a law enforcement officer.

That compassion means that Katie rejoices with those who rejoice and mourns with those who mourn. In the wake of tragic officer shootings the past few years, Katie has been a regular visitor at hospitals, supporting the families as they stood vigil over their loved ones their hour of great need.

Katie Exline is our Proud to Serve recipient this month and, as such, will be given a $250 Imo’s gift card and $500 Art Van Furniture St. Louis gift card for her service to our country.

