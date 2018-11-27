× Man sentenced for robbery of Central West End ice cream shop

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man will spend the next seven years in prison for robbing a Central West End ice cream store back in March.

According to prosecutors, Rodney Gardner entered Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams on March 6 and demanded employees hand over money from the cash register. Gardner punched one employee in the face several times, breaking that person’s nose.

Gardner was caught following a foot chase with police.

On June 12, Gardner pleaded guilty to one count of interfering with interstate commerce.