I-70 eastbound shut down as police investigate shots fired by officer

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis police department is assisting the Velda City Police Department in investigating shots fired by an officer at I-70 eastbound and West Florissant. The incident forced part of the interstate to be shut down for almost 2 hours.

Police say the call for shots fired occurred around 6 pm Monday evening when a Velda City police officer fired shots at a vehicle that attempted to strike the officer. The suspect fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

The officer was uninjured.

It’s not known if the suspect was injured.

More details as they become available.