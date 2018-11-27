Convicted serial killer committed violent sexual assault in Sunset Hills 42 years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET HILLS, MO - A man who could turn out to be the most prolific serial killer in American history committed a violent crime in Sunset Hills.

Sunset Hills police say now 78-year-old Samuel Little sexually assaulted a 22-year-old woman in the area just south of Geyer Road and Windsor Springs Drive.

It was way back on September 11th of 1976, the victim escaped and ran to a nearby home for help.

Fox 2/News 11 obtained the 36-page report from Sunset Hills Police on the crime.

Little is already behind bars after being convicted in 2014 of three murders years earlier in California.

But now authorities say Little has admitted to murdering more than 90 people between 1970 and 2013.

So far investigators tell us they have linked him to about 30 of the killings.

Sunset Hills Police Sergeant Robbie Hagen says she was surprised when she learned about Little`s criminal connection to our area.

Hagen says the 22-year-old victim told police a chilling tale of assault and rape.

“She was walking down Martin Luther King Drive, had left a restaurant where she had had breakfast about four in the morning and was approached from behind by an individual that choked her with an electrical cord and put her in the front seat of his car and then knocked her out by punching her. And the next thing she knew she was down a gravel road somewhere then she woke up and was subsequently raped and was bound when she woke up, her hands were bound behind her back,” said Hagen about what was detailed in the report.

The victim says Little fell asleep after the rape and that`s when she ran mostly nude to a home for help.

Police found Little still sleeping in the car and arrested him.

“He admitted to beating her. He did admit to one act of sodomy,” said Hagen.

Little was found guilty of assault with intent to ravish-rape.

He was sentenced to just three months in the county jail.

Hagen is grateful that Little is now behind bars for the rest of his life and that the victim here survived.

Hagen told us, “This young lady was very fortunate to survive this encounter, very fortunate.”

Hagen says Little has no clear connection to our area and as far as she knows never returned.

Little is jailed in Texas as authorities continue talking with him about other potential crimes.

Those investigations may be ongoing for some time.

Little is in Texas because he was indicted in connection with the death of a woman there in 1994.