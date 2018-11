× 15-year-old boy shot in leg in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A 15-year- old boy is recovering Tuesday morning from a gunshot wound.

Police said they were called to the 3600 block of North 20th Street near Hyde Park in north St. Louis.at around 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the leg.

There is no word yet on a motive and no arrest have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.