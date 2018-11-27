14-year-old found shot in the head shortly after carjacking a St. Louis man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A 14-year-old is shot in the head after allegedly stealing a car from a 70-year-old north St. Louis man.

Police tell Fox 2 that the 14-year-old boy took the elderly man's vehicle at gunpoint and thirty minutes later the teenager was found shot in the head just a few blocks away next to the stolen vehicle.

Community leaders are speaking out after investigators say a 14-year-old boy and an accomplice carjacked a 70-year-old man just before 5 pm Monday.

The man was getting out of his Toyota Corolla in the 4500 block of Lexington Avenue in north St. Louis when the robbers put a gun to the man's head and demanded he hand over the keys.

The carjackers fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

The victim's neighbors and community leaders find the incident very alarming.

“You have a 14-year-old born into an environment where gun violence is expected and accepted he has hard times making decisions,” James Clark, Vice President of Better Family Life.

“It's shocking we look out for each other here when we see the elderly walking by they come through the alley and it's usually safe,” said Earlando Willis, victims neighbor.

About a half hour later police responded to the 4200 block of Athlone, which is less than a mile away from where the carjacking occurred.

Police found the -year-old with a gunshot wound to the head next to the stolen Corolla.

The victim identified the wounded teen as one of the robbers. The other robber got away and it’s unclear who shot the 14-year-old.

The violence continued when another 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg as he walked home in the 3600 block of North 20th Street in north St. Louis around 9 pm Monday night.

Community leaders say the victims and suspects are getting younger.

“when you look at the victims and see they are getting younger this gives us a clear vision into the future,” said Clark.

The injured juvenile was transported to the hospital for treatment.

At this time the case has been turned over to the juvenile courts.

The 70-year-old man was unharmed.