Walk-run event this weekend for new Highway 47 bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An invite is going out to everyone to walk or run across the new Highway 47 bridge between Franklin and Warren counties.

The new bridge over the Missouri River has two 12-foot lanes, 10-foot shoulders, and a 10-foot protected path for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The scheduled Saturday stroll is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. Pets and bikes are not allowed.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the bridge will open to vehicle traffic in the second week of December.