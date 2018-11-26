× Suspect taken into custody over threats made against Granite City H.S.

GRANITE CITY, IL – The Granite City Police Department has taken into custody a suspect in connection to threats made against students at Granite City High School. The threats were discovered on social media and turned over to the police department for investigation just before 6 pm Monday evening. During the investigation with the cooperation of the Granite City School District and community at-large, information was gathered on a person of interest.

The suspect was taken into custody around 7:40 pm and is currently being held at the Granite City Police Department.

Police plan to present their case to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.