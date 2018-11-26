Saint Louis Zoo cheetah cubs, the Bingwa Bunch, turn one

FOREST PARK – The Saint Louis Zoo’s eight cheetah cubs known as the “Bingwa Bunch” turned one year old Monday. The three males and five females were born on Nov. 26, 2017, to mother Bingwa and father Jason at the Saint Louis Zoo River’s Edge Cheetah Survival Center.

In over 430 litters documented by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), this was the first time a female cheetah produced and reared on her own a litter of eight cubs at a zoo. The average litter size is three to four cubs.

The cubs are now almost full grown and weigh about 55 pounds.

International Cheetah Day is December 4, 2018, but the Zoo is celebrating early. On December 2, you can create your very own cheetah mask, complete your Cheetah Passport, and learn about cheetah care and conservation programs from zookeepers. Events will run from 10:00am-2:00pm near the River’s Edge cheetah habitat.